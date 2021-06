Satya Nadella | Chairman & CEO, Microsoft | On June 16 Microsoft Corp named Satya Nadella as the company’s new chairman. Hyderabad-born Satya Nadella began his career with Sun Microsystems as a member of its technology staff and later joined Microsoft in 1992 as an engineer. He was responsible for the company’s computing platform and development of one of the largest cloud infrastructures in the world before he took over as the software giant’s CEO in 2014. (Image: Reuters)

Sundar Pichai | CEO, Alphabet | Indian-American business executive Sundar Pichai began his career in Google in 2004, where he led the product management and innovation efforts for a suite of Google's client software products, including Google Chrome and Chrome OS. He was also responsible for Google Drive and the development of other applications such as Gmail and Google Maps. In December 2019, he became the CEO of Alphabet, the holding company of the Google family, after their co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from their position. Pichai is already CEO at Google since 2015. (Image: Reuters)

Shantanu Narayen | CEO, Adobe | Hyderabad-born Shantanu Narayen is the CEO of Adobe Inc. since 2007, leading the transformation of the company, moving its creative and digital document software franchises. Before joining Adobe in 1998 as senior vice-president of worldwide product development, Narayen worked with Silicon Valley start-up Measurex Automation Systems in 1986 and later worked for Apple from 1989 to 1995. In 1996 he co-founded Pictra Inc., a company that pioneered the concept of digital photo sharing over the internet. (Image: Reuters)

Ajaypal Singh Banga | Chief Executive Chairman & CEO, Mastercard | The Indian-American business executive is currently the executive chairman of Mastercard, who has previously served as president and CEO of the company. Pune-born Banga is the former chairman of the US-India Business Council (USIBS) and chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce. He began his business career with Nestle in 1981, later joined PepsiCo. Banga has been with Mastercard since 1990s. (Image: Reuters)