Raksha Bandhan 2021: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Pramod Sawant, others celebrate festival

A woman ties rakhi to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. (Image: Twitter/@ChouhanShivraj)

After celebrating Rakhi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter to share pictures of the celebration and extended greetings to all brothers and sisters on the day. (Image: Twitter/@ChouhanShivraj)

A woman security personnel ties rakhi to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Bhawanipatna of Kalahandi district, Odisha. (Image: Twitter/@AshwiniVaishnaw)

A woman ties rakhi to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at Ravindra Bhavan, Sankhali on the day. (Image: Twitter/@goacm)

A girl ties rakhis to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the ministers' colony beside Janata Bhawan. (Image: Twitter/@himantabiswa)

After celebrating Rakhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Deeply moved by the warm gesture of my beloved sisters belonging to different organisations, who tied Rakhi to me. On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates the eternal bond between brothers and sisters, I extended my heartfelt greetings to everyone.” (Image: Twitter/@himantabiswa)