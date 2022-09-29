 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Photos: The world’s biggest flower, with odour of decaying flesh, blooms in Indonesia

Edited by : Moneycontrol News
Sep 29, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST

A video of a giant flower named Rafflesia, considered the world’s largest, has gathered thousands of views on social media. The clip was filmed by a man walking through a forest, NowThis reported.

The rare flower’s harvesting for medicinal uses and deforestation is general pose a challenge to its existence.

Rafflesia Arnoldi is found in the rainforests of Sumatra, an Indonesian island. It is also called “corpse flower” because it gives off the odour of decaying flesh. (Image credit: AFP) The flower is named after British colonialist Sir Stamford Raffles, who chanced upon it in the Island of Borneo in 1818. The island is shared by Malaysia, Indonesian and Brunei. (Image credit: AFP) In 2020, conservationists in Indonesia discovered the biggest specimen of the flower in Maninjau nature preserve situated in Agam in West Sumatra. (Image credit: AFP) The flower had a diameter of 3.6 feet and was covered in big white spots. (Image credit: AFP)
Rafflesia has also been seen blooming in a forest in Solok in West Sumatra on February 10, 2022. (Image credit: AFP)
