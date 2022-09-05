'Please tell me we're expected to live like this': Residents share grim pics of flooded Bengaluru

Moneycontrol News

"This is the state of affairs at Utopia Layout, Tharabanahalli. Please tell me we are expected to live like this. Emergency numbers not working. And all because of faulty lake rejuvenation," tweeted Wander Woman (@w7nder_wom7n)."Last night, Bengaluru rains wreaked havoc in the slums near Munekolalu and Bellandur," tweeted AICCTU Karnataka (@aicctukar)."This is the entrance of Eco Space tech park (Outer ring road, Bellandur). How are we supposed to go to the office? No one will believe that this is the silicon valley of India," tweeted Manish Raj Srivastav (@saddaaindia)."For the attitude BBMP runs with, now is the time you drop down that government job ego and get to pulling Bangalore back together. These images are from 6.30 am on Monday. Marathahalli Bridge is almost cut off," tweeted Rishi Bhattacharjee (@rishi0308)."Our residential place has been flooded since last week. We have reached out several times to BBMP help desk but have received no help. It’s near Bellandur lake. Property name is Crosswinds in Yemalur," tweeted Subhash Singh (@subhashsingh52)."One hour of rain can do this. Imagine the pathetic state of infrastructure and drainage system!" tweeted Deepali Pandey (@deepalipandey).