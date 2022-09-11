Pictures of the week: Stunning images from across the world

Associated Press

Workers collect debris of a plane that crashed in 1968, on Thursday 8 September 2022, between Jungfraufirn and Konkordiaplatz, on the Aletsch glacier in the municipality of Fieschertal in the Valais. Due to the melting of the glaciers following a hot summer, pieces of the plane wreckage of a Piper Cherokee, registration HB-OYL, which crashed on 30 June 1968, were discovered by a mountain guide on August 4.Great Salt Lake visitors Benny and Faith Martens float on the water at the Great Salt Lake Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, near Salt Lake City. A blistering heat wave is breaking records in Utah, where temperatures hit 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.5 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, making it the hottest September day recorded going back to 1874.Louise Guillet of France, left, in action against Brigitta Horvath of Hungary during the women's waterpolo match between Hungary and France played for the 5th to 8th place at the 35th LEN European Waterpolo Championships in Split, Croatia, Wednesday.A Ganesha idol is taken for immersion on the final day of the ten-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai.Prince Albert Grand Council Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte speaks during a Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations event where leaders provide statements about the mass stabbing incident that happened at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan, Canada, at James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan, Canada, on Thursday.Prem Singh, who travelled from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, sells footwear and clothes at his stall at a local fair in Dharmsala.