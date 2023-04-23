Pictures of the week: Stunning images across the world

1/6 A Shaman blows into a conch shell during a ritual asking for protection from contamination, one day before Earth World Day, on San Cristobal hill in Lima, Peru, Friday, April 21.

2/6 Retired members of the Lebanese security forces and other protesters scuffle with Lebanese Army soldiers after they removed a barbed-wire barrier in order to advance towards government buildings during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, April 18.

3/6 A man looks at the electric Han EV sedan from Chinese automaker BYD during the Auto Shanghai 2023 show in Shanghai, Wednesday, April 19. Auto Shanghai 2023 reflects the intense competition in China's fast-growing electric vehicle market after the ruling Communist Party poured billions of dollars into promoting the technology. China accounted for two-thirds of global electrics sales last year.

4/6 Activists protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Friday, April 21. Extinction Rebellion and other environmental groups are protesting for four days from Friday to Monday, with an event they are calling 'The Big One'.

5/6 In this time exposure photo, Orthodox worshippers trail candle lights around a church during Orthodox Easter midnight mass in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, April 16.