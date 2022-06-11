 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pics from Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's dreamy wedding

Moneycontrol News
Jun 11, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are married! The couple made it official in a dreamy ceremony at their Los Angeles home.

It's official! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are now married. (Image credit: britneyspears/Instagram)

It's official! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are now married. (Image credit: britneyspears/Instagram) The pop star shared glimpses from the "fairytale" wedding on Instagram. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2021 (Image credit: britneyspears/Instagram) The intimate yet dreamy ceremony took place at the couple's Los Angeles mansion, which was decked up with thousands of roses to create a spellbinding vision. (Image credit: britneyspears/Instagram) It was a fairytale wedding indeed, complete with a horse-drawn carriage.
The bride wore white. Britney Spears looked radiant in a sleek, custom Versace gown with a long slit up one side. (Image credit: britneyspears/Instagram) Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding was a star-studded affair. Designer Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore led the celeb roll call. (Image credit: parishilton/Instagram)
