English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrends

    Pics from Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's dreamy wedding

    Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are married! The couple made it official in a dreamy ceremony at their Los Angeles home.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 11, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
    It's official! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are now married. (Image credit: britneyspears/Instagram)
    It's official! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are now married. (Image credit: britneyspears/Instagram)
    The pop star shared glimpses from the "fairytale" wedding on Instagram. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2021 (Image credit: britneyspears/Instagram)
    The pop star shared glimpses from the "fairytale" wedding on Instagram. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2021 (Image credit: britneyspears/Instagram)
    The intimate yet dreamy ceremony took place at the couple's Los Angeles mansion, which was decked up with thousands of roses to create a spellbinding vision. (Image credit: britneyspears/Instagram)
    The intimate yet dreamy ceremony took place at the couple's Los Angeles mansion, which was decked up with thousands of roses to create a spellbinding vision. (Image credit: britneyspears/Instagram)
    It was a fairytale wedding indeed, complete with a horse-drawn carriage.
    It was a fairytale wedding indeed, complete with a horse-drawn carriage.
    The bride wore white. Britney Spears looked radiant in a sleek, custom Versace gown with a long slit up one side. (Image credit: britneyspears/Instagram)
    The bride wore white. Britney Spears looked radiant in a sleek, custom Versace gown with a long slit up one side. (Image credit: britneyspears/Instagram)
    Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding was a star-studded affair. Designer Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore led the celeb roll call. (Image credit: parishilton/Instagram)
    Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding was a star-studded affair. Designer Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore led the celeb roll call. (Image credit: parishilton/Instagram)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Britney Spears #Britney Spears wedding #Sam Asghari
    first published: Jun 11, 2022 12:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.