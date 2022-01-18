MARKET NEWS

In Pics | Enigma, world's largest known, 555.55-carat cut diamond

The world's largest known cut diamond went on public display for the first time ahead of its sale, when it is expected to reach five million dollars. One of the most difficult substances to cut, the Enigma, the 555.55-carat diamond has never been shown by its unnamed owner of the past 20 years, but experts turned it into a 55-face jewel.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST
The Enigma, the name of the rare black carbanado diamond, was put on display in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. (Image credit: AFP)
The diamond is believed to have been created when a meteorite or an asteroid hit the Earth more than 2.6 billion years ago, according to Sotheby's auction house jewellery specialist Sophie Stevens. (Image credit: AFP)
One of the most difficult substances to cut, the 555.55-carat diamond has never been shown by its unnamed owner of the past 20 years, but experts turned it into a 55-face jewel. (Image credit: AFP)
The Enigma's shape was inspired by the Middle East palm-shaped symbol of power and protection, the Hamsa, which is also associated with the number five. (Image credit: AFP)
After being on show in Dubai, the Enigma will also be taken to Los Angeles and London, before a seven day online auction starts on February 3. (Image credit: AFP)
Tags: #Diamond #Dubai #Slideshow #Sotheby's
first published: Jan 18, 2022 06:40 pm

