In Pics | Enigma, world's largest known, 555.55-carat cut diamond

The Enigma, the name of the rare black carbanado diamond, was put on display in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. (Image credit: AFP)

The diamond is believed to have been created when a meteorite or an asteroid hit the Earth more than 2.6 billion years ago, according to Sotheby's auction house jewellery specialist Sophie Stevens. (Image credit: AFP)

One of the most difficult substances to cut, the 555.55-carat diamond has never been shown by its unnamed owner of the past 20 years, but experts turned it into a 55-face jewel. (Image credit: AFP)

The Enigma's shape was inspired by the Middle East palm-shaped symbol of power and protection, the Hamsa, which is also associated with the number five. (Image credit: AFP)