One last hug: Russian women bid farewell to men after Putin's military call-up

Reservists drafted during the partial mobilisation say goodbye to relatives and friends as they depart a recruiting station in Saint Petersburg on September 27.Outside an army recruitment centre in Saint Petersburg, women and children embrace Russian men called up to fight in Ukraine, whispering among each other where their loved ones will be sent. (Image credit: AFP)Some at the send-off are holding out hope their husbands, sons or fathers won't be deployed to the frontlines of the Kremlin's seven-month "special military operation" in Ukraine. (Image credit: AFP)Women were seen sharing a last kiss, holding hands or exchanging a final word with departing men through a metal barrier separating the reservists from the street. (Image credit: AFP)"These are just military exercises, right?" a woman in her 60s asks a relative next to her. "I think so, yes -- military exercises. I don't know," 55-year-old Svetlana Antonova replied, hoping to reassure the woman. (Image credit: AFP)