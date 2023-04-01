What’s new to Netflix, Amazon and other streaming platforms in April 2023

1/5

IRL — In Real Love: Reality dating show ‘IRL — In Real Love’ will premiere on Netflix April 6. The show, hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Gauahar Khan, will follow the four singles in search of love.

Jubilee: Period drama series ‘Jubilee’ will be released on Amazon Prime Video on April 7. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Sidhant Gupta, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ram Kapoor, among others.

Ghosted: American romantic comedy action-adventure film ‘Ghosted’ will come to Apple TV+ on April 12. With Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in the lead, it promises to be a fun watch.

Indian Matchmaking S3: Binge-watch worthy reality drama ‘Indian Matchmaking’ returns with its third season to Netflix on April 21. Yes, beloved matchmaker Sima Taparia will again lead the show.

Citadel: If you’ve missed Priyanka Chopra, mark your calendars for ‘Citadel’. The six-episode, action, sci-fi-thriller will debut on Amazon Prime Video on April 28.

Moneycontrol News