Indian-origin photographer wins top National Geographic prize. See his entry and more stunning images

1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7

Read More

Grand prize winner. Bald eagles at Alaska's Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve compete to perch at a spot offering a key view of the shoreline. (Photograph by Karthik Subramaniam)Honorary mention 1. A golden tree blooms deep inside a forest in the Austrian Alps. (Photograph by Alex Berger)Honorary mention 2. Salt wells in Peru's Maras town. (Photograph by An Li)Honorary mention 4. In Arizona, Bruce Taubert captures a screech owl carrying its food -- a nonnative Mediterranean gecko, likely brought to the state by landscapers, alongwith exotic plants. (Photograph by Bruce Taubert)Honorary mention 5. A Kazakh eagle hunter preps his golden eagle for a hunt outside Mongolia’s Bayan-Ölgii province. (Photograph by Eric Esterle)Honorary mention 6. Penguins crowd the beaches of South Georgia's Gold Harbour. (Photograph by Rhez Solano)Honorary mention 7. In Iceland, the Fagradalsfjall volcano erupts for first time in over six thousand years. (Photograph by Riten Dharia)