Crowning moment: Miss Universe 2022 is USA R'Bonney Gabriel

Moneycontrol News
Jan 15, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST

Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel was honoured with a sapphire-encrusted crown worth a whopping $5.58 million.

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel reacts as she is crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant, in New Orleans on Sunday.

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel reacts as she is crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant, in New Orleans on Sunday.
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel reacts after being crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe pageant, in New Orleans on Sunday.
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, back to camera, is hugged by contestants after she was crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant, in New Orleans on Sunday.
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel walks on stage after being crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe pageant, in New Orleans on Sunday.
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel reacts after being crowned Miss Universe at the 71st Miss Universe pageant, in New Orleans on Sunday.
