Meet Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft: 10 things about his rise from a young engineer to chairman

Satya Nadella, who was named the chairman of Microsoft on June 16, was born in Hyderabad on August 19, 1967. He graduated from Manipal Institute of Technology, Karnataka in 1988 as an electrical engineer. He then earned his master’s degree in Computer Science at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee, the US in 1990 and started his career at Sun Microsystems. (Image: Reuters)

In 1992, Nadella joined Microsoft as an engineer and was among the few Indians who were promoted to the executive role in 2000. In his book Hit Refresh, Nadella pointed out that despite many top-performing Indians, there were no Indian Vice Presidents in the organization.

“It was not until 2000 that myself and a few other Indians were promoted to the executive ranks,” he wrote in the book. Since then he donned multiple executive roles and continued to rise up the corporate ladder overseeing its search engine Bing to Azure, to the top post in the firm. (Image: Reuters)

During his tenure as the Executive Vice President of Microsoft’s Cloud and Enterprise Group in 2011, he transformed the firm’s cloud services to a $20 billion business, gaining market share from its competition. What helped him was the three years he spent learning about the cloud market, which he knew wouldn’t be easy but realised was important.

“I had spent three years, from 2008 to 2011, learning the cloud—pressure-testing its infrastructure, operations, and economics—but as a user, not as a provider of the cloud. That experience would enable me to execute with speed in my new role,” he said in his book. One of the key hires he made was Joseph Sirosh, a machine learning expert from Amazon, to build the capability to analyse and learn from the data stored. (Image: Reuters)

Nadella was named the CEO in February 2014 succeeding Steve Ballmer. When Nadella took over what he termed as a “threatened kingdom”, he had his task cut out. Computer sales and the Windows 8 operating system had been stagnating. It was clearly trailing the smartphone category way behind Apple and Google's Android. As he was set to write, in Nadella’s words in the book, “the next page of Microsoft’s history” he wanted to embrace more computing and ambient intelligence. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

One of the key things Nadella did after he became a CEO was cut the funding to Windows, to invest in building a cloud computing business, according to a Bloomberg article. This gave Microsoft a head start against Google Cloud and also helped it compete better with Amazon Web Services. According to Statista, Microsoft’s Azure has a market share of 20 percent compared to AWS’ 32 percent in the $130 billion cloud market. Google Cloud’s share was about 9 percent in 2020. (Image: Reuters)

Getting back to the growth trajectory involved tough decisions. One of them was writing off the $7.2 billion investment in Nokia, when the smartphone partnership failed to take off. Close to18000 people lost jobs in the process. The other key change was reorganization, where the Window’s division was split into Azure (cloud) and Office division, reported Bloomberg. The sales team was revamped as well in an attempt to catch up with Amazon's cloud counterpart. (Image: Reuters)

Another major change Nadella brought when he took over the reins of Microsoft was a shift in culture. In a blog dated December 2019, Nadella spoke about the “growth mindset” and “empathic leadership” that has now become a mainstay in the firm. He said, “If you take two kids at school, one of them has the more innate capability but is a know-it-all. The other person has the less innate capability but is a learn-it-all. The learn-it-all does better than the know-it-all.”

On empathy and leadership, Nadella had said, “Basically being a leader is a privilege you have. Your job really is about being able to help people realize their best potential. That's what in fact is expected of you right now...Having empathy for your team is perhaps the best way for you to make progress in your career. Because if you do have empathy for your people, they will do their best work, your team will do your best. You will make progress.” (Image: Reuters)

Rather than going for organic play, Nadella’s growth mindset spurred acquisitions. Microsoft's buys include Swedish firm Mojang that developed the video game Minecraft for $2.5 billion, professional network LinkedIn (2016) that was acquired for $26.2 billion, GitHub (2018) for $7.5 billion, and most recently Nuance (2021) for $19.7 billion. (Image: Reuters)

Nadella’s efforts have borne fruits. Microsoft is now the second most valuable company after Apple with a market cap of $1.9 trillion, feat possible under Nadella’s leadership. It was $310 billion in 2013. It first crossed the $1 trillion market in 2019. According to reports, Nadella’s net worth now stands at $680 million. (Image: Reuters)