Match Made in Heaven: Everything you need to know about the perfect pasta and sauce pairings Italian dish Pasta is a staple food for everyone around the world, with many kinds of pasta available in different shapes and sizes, this is the guide you need to learn about some of its popular varieties and their perfect sauce pairings.
June 29, 2021 / 05:36 PM IST
Spaghetti pasta is best paired with tomato-based sauces. (Image: News18 Creative)
Fusilli and Rotini perfectly pair with lighter, smoother sauces that will cling to the twists, such as pesto. (Image: News18 Creative)
Fettuccine tastes best with either meat sauces or sauces that have butter, cheese or cream. (Image: News18 Creative)
Lasagna goes well with cheese and a meat sauce and vegetable/meat. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tomato-based sauces like marinara and cream sauces like alfredo are perfect to go with Linguine pasta. (Image: News18 Creative)
The pillow-shaped Ravioli pasta goes well with truffle butter sauce or sage butter sauce. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tortelloni, a stuffed pasta tastes perfect when stir-fried with butter and sage and served dry. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tortellini, traditionally filled with a blend of meats or veggies, parmesan cheese, egg & nutmeg, and served in chicken/veg broth. (Image: News18 Creative)
Radiatori is best paired with red sauce. (Image: News18 Creative)
Ditalini or macaroni goes well in bean soup or in salad. (Image: News18 Creative)