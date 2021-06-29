Match Made in Heaven: Everything you need to know about the perfect pasta and sauce pairings

Spaghetti pasta is best paired with tomato-based sauces. (Image: News18 Creative)

Fusilli and Rotini perfectly pair with lighter, smoother sauces that will cling to the twists, such as pesto. (Image: News18 Creative)

Fettuccine tastes best with either meat sauces or sauces that have butter, cheese or cream. (Image: News18 Creative)

Lasagna goes well with cheese and a meat sauce and vegetable/meat. (Image: News18 Creative)

Tomato-based sauces like marinara and cream sauces like alfredo are perfect to go with Linguine pasta. (Image: News18 Creative)

The pillow-shaped Ravioli pasta goes well with truffle butter sauce or sage butter sauce. (Image: News18 Creative)

Tortelloni, a stuffed pasta tastes perfect when stir-fried with butter and sage and served dry. (Image: News18 Creative)

Tortellini, traditionally filled with a blend of meats or veggies, parmesan cheese, egg & nutmeg, and served in chicken/veg broth. (Image: News18 Creative)

Radiatori is best paired with red sauce. (Image: News18 Creative)