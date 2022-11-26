Photos: Inside view of the world's thinnest skyscraper

Steinway Tower in Manhattan, with a width-height ratio of 1:24, is the world's thinnest skyscraper. Despite its slender frame, it houses 46 ultra-luxurious residences, CNN reported. Here is a look inside. (Image credit: www.shoparc.com).

Apartments in the plush building come with high-ceiling halls, complete with ceiling to floor windows offering expansive views of Central Park. (Image credit: 111w57.com)

From the master bedrooms too, one can catch impressive views of the Manhattan skyline. (Image credit: 111w57.com)

The master baths are fitted with antique custom tubs. (Image credit: 111w57.com)

Selected residences have second masters baths that are beautifully textured and have vanities with custom blackened steel. (Image credit: 111w57.com)