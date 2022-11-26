English
Specials
    Photos: Inside view of the world's thinnest skyscraper

    Despite its slender frame, Steinway Tower in Manhattan houses 46 ultra-luxurious residences.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    November 26, 2022 / 05:14 PM IST
    Steinway Tower in Manhattan, with a width-height ratio of 1:24, is the world's most slender building. (Image credit: www.shoparc.com)
    Steinway Tower in Manhattan, with a width-height ratio of 1:24, is the world's thinnest skyscraper. Despite its slender frame, it houses 46 ultra-luxurious residences, CNN reported. Here is a look inside. (Image credit: www.shoparc.com).
    Apartments in the plush building come with high-ceiling halls, complete with ceiling to floor windows offering expansive views of Central Park. (Image credit: 111w57.com)
    From the master bedrooms too, one can catch impressive views of the Manhattan skyline.  (Image credit: 111w57.com)
    (Image credit: 111w57.com)
    The master baths are fitted with antique custom tubs. (Image credit: 111w57.com)
    Selected residences have second masters baths that are beautifully textured and have vanities with custom blackened steel. (Image credit: 111w57.com)
    The kitchen in this residence has shades of white and deeo brown and is fotted with(Image credit: 111w57.com)
    The kitchen in this residence has shades of white and deep brown and is equipped with elegant fixtures. (Image credit: 111w57.com)
    Tags: #Manhattan #New York #thinnest skyscraper
    first published: Nov 26, 2022 05:05 pm