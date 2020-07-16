In pics | First real-world fashion show from Milan in COVID-19 era

Together with another Italian brand, Etro, which also held a physical show with guests, Dolce & Gabbana’s was the first real-world fashion event by a major luxury label since the easing of lockdown restrictions in Europe
On July 15, Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana held one of its first physical fashion shows of the COVID-19 era while following precautionary measures to combat the spread of ongoing pandemic. The open-air show held on the university campus of the Humanitas Medical Research Foundation was attended by guests wearing face masks. Together with another Italian brand, Etro, which also held a physical show with guests, Dolce & Gabbana’s was the first real-world fashion event by a major luxury label since the easing of lockdown restrictions in much of Europe. (Image: Reuters)
People attend the Etro show. (Image: Reuters)
Model presents a creation from the Etro Spring/Summer 2021 Men’s collection and Women’s pre-collection in a livestreamed show at the Four Seasons Hotel in Milan (Image: Reuters)
Models are seen backstage before the Etro Spring/Summer 2021 Men's collection (Image: Reuters)
Dressers are pictured backstage before the Etro Spring/Summer 2021 Men's collection and Women's pre-collection in a livestreamed show at the Four Seasons Hotel during the Milan Digital Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on July 15. (Image: Reuters)
Guests are seen at the end of the Etro Spring/Summer 2021 Men's collection and Women's pre-collection livestreamed show at the Four Seasons Hotel during the Milan Digital Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on July 15. (Image: Reuters)
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2021 men's collection in a live-streamed show at the university campus of the Humanitas Research Foundation in one of the first physical fashion shows since the coronavirus outbreak, during Milan Digital Fashion Week in Rozzano, south of Milan, Italy, on July 15. (Image: Reuters)
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2021 men's collection in a live-streamed show at the university campus of the Humanitas Research Foundation during Milan Digital Fashion Week in Rozzano, south of Milan, Italy, July 15. (Image: Reuters)
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2021 men's collection in a live-streamed show at the university campus of the Humanitas Research Foundation during Milan Digital Fashion Week in Rozzano, south of Milan, Italy, on July 15. (Image: Reuters)
People wearing protective face masks attend the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2021 men's collection in a live-streamed show at the university campus of the Humanitas Research Foundation in one of the first physical fashion shows since the COVID-19 outbreak, during Milan Digital Fashion Week in Rozzano, south of Milan, Italy, on July 15. (Image: Reuters)
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2021 men's collection in a live-streamed show at the university campus of the Humanitas Research Foundation during Milan Digital Fashion Week in Rozzano, south of Milan, Italy, on July 15. (Image: Reuters)
Scientific Director of Humanitas, Alberto Mantovani, speaks next to Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana and the band Il Volo at the end of the Spring/Summer 2021 men's collection in a live-streamed show at the university campus of the Humanitas Research Foundation in Rozzano, south of Milan, Italy, on July 15. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 04:30 pm