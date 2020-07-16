In pics | First real-world fashion show from Milan in COVID-19 era

On July 15, Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana held one of its first physical fashion shows of the COVID-19 era while following precautionary measures to combat the spread of ongoing pandemic. The open-air show held on the university campus of the Humanitas Medical Research Foundation was attended by guests wearing face masks. Together with another Italian brand, Etro, which also held a physical show with guests, Dolce & Gabbana’s was the first real-world fashion event by a major luxury label since the easing of lockdown restrictions in much of Europe. (Image: Reuters)