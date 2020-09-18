172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|trends|lifestyle-trends|in-pics-check-out-the-fascinating-history-behind-english-punctuation-5856021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 05:19 PM IST

In pics | Check out the fascinating history behind English punctuation

Isidore of Serville promoted silent reading, which made punctuation essential for understanding. Isidore created what we now know as the period, comma and semicolon

Moneycontrol News
There was a time when advanced language was devoid of punctuations. The history of punctuations signs involved a lot of fighting, backstabbing and theft. Here’s the fascinating history of English punctuation, all the way back to the Greeks and Romans, and on to the contentious medieval ages, to the present day. (Image: News18 Creative)

3 BC | Aristophanes created the first system of punctuations. It was called ‘Distinctiones’, and was ordered vertically with dots of different heights. The three dots signaled how long a person should pause during a verbal reading. Punctuation remained the same for the next 800 years. (Image: News18 Creative)

5-15 AD | Boncompagno da Signa argued for a new two-mark system: a slash (/) for a pause and a dash (–) for ending sentences. In the Middles Ages, the punctuation wars began. People fought over what punctuation marks should be standard. (Image: News18 Creative)

1455 | Gutenberg printed the first Bible. Following this, punctuation symbols were standardised. At present, mostly strict and permanent rules for punctuations exist. (Image: News18 Creative)

Some rarely used punctuations and what do they mean. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Sep 18, 2020 05:19 pm

tags #Slideshow #world

