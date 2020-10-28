Best places to unwind: Take a look at the list of winners in 6th annual World Spa Awards

World Spa Awards is a global initiative to recognize and reward excellence in the spa and wellness sector. Moneycontrol News The World Spa Awards announced the list of best international spa and wellness brands in the year 2020. World Spa Awards is a global initiative to recognize and reward excellence in the spa and wellness sector. Launched in 2015, World Spa Awards aims to drive up standards in spa and wellness tourism and foster growth by rewarding the leading organisations in their respective fields. Let’s find out which brand emerged as winners in the 6th annual World Spa Awards. (Image: Reuters) World’s Best Hotel Spa 2020 | Palace Spa at Gstaad Palace | Country: Switzerland (Image: palace.ch) World’s Best Resort Spa 2020 | HARNN Heritage Spa at InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort | Country: Vietnam (Image: danang.intercontinental.com) World’s Best Male Spa 2020 | The Ritz-Carlton Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh | Country: Saudi Arabia (Image: ritzcarlton.com) World’s Best Female Spa 2020 | Al Faisaliah Spa by ESPA at Al Faisaliah Hotel Riyadh | Country: Saudi Arabia (Image: alfaisaliahspa.com) World’s Best Day Spa 2020 | Gaia Retreat & Spa | Country: Australia (gaiaretreat.com.au) World’s Best Medical Spa 2020 | Lanserhof Tegernsee | Country: Germany (Image: lanserhof.com) World’s Best Aromatherapy Brand 2020 | doTERRA (Image: doterra.com) World’s Best Hotel Spa Brand 2020 | Natura Bisse (Image: naturabisse.com) World’s Best Spa Design 2020 | Alpine Spa at Burgenstock Hotel & Alpine Spa | Country: Switzerland (Image: buergenstock.ch) World’s Best Spa Destination 2020 | Dubai (Image: Reuters) World’s Best New Hotel Spa 2020 | The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Lagi di Como | Country: Italy (Image: mandarinoriental.com) World’s Best New Resort Spa 2020 | Lefay SPA World at Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti | Country: Italy (Image: dolomiti.lefayresorts.com) World’s Best New Wellness Retreat 2020 | Zulal Wellness Resort | Country: Qatar (Image: zulal.com) World’s Best Hammam Spa 2020 | The Hammam at One&Only Spa at One&Only RoyalMirage | Country: UAE (Image: oneandonlyresorts.com) World’s Best Casino Hotel Spa 2020 | Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo | Monaco (montecarlosbm.com) First Published on Oct 28, 2020 07:51 pm