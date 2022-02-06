MARKET NEWS

    In pics: Music, film, politics, sports and Lata Mangeshkar

    Lata Mangeshkar was a legendary singer who mesmerised millions with her golden voice and her influence grew past the music and Bollywood circles that she started with. Here are a few photos of the music icon sharing space with personalities from music, film, politics, and sports among others.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST
    Indian classical flutist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia (L) and Lata Mangeshkar attend the Sathkalaratna Puraskar awards in Mumbai on February 14, 2014.
    Lata Mangeshkar and tabla player Zakir Hussain greet each other during the '72nd Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards' in Mumbai on late April 24, 2014.
    Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, his father Rishi Kapoor, mother Neetu Singh, sister Riddhima Kapoor, and Lata Mangeshkar pose for a photograph during the '72nd Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards' in Mumbai on late April 24, 2014.
    Lata Mangeshkar (2R) poses with actor Amitabh Bachchan (R) producer Yash Chopra (C) Indian tennis player Leander Paes (2L) and singer Sonu Nigam (L) during celebrations for her 82nd birthday in Mumbai late September 28, 2011.
    Lata Mangeshka and politician Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray attend the 'Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar Awards 2012' ceremony in Mumbai on April 24, 2012.
    Lata Mangeshkar and activist Anna Hazare talk during the '72nd Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards' in Mumbai on late April 24, 2014.
    Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Lata Mangeshkar, who are both Bharat Ratna award recipients, talk to journalists during a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena event in Mumbai on March 9, 2014.
    Tags: #Lata Mangeshkar #Lata Mangeshkar death #Slideshow
    first published: Feb 6, 2022 11:44 am
