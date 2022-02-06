In pics: Music, film, politics, sports and Lata Mangeshkar

Indian classical flutist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia (L) and Lata Mangeshkar attend the Sathkalaratna Puraskar awards in Mumbai on February 14, 2014.

Lata Mangeshkar and tabla player Zakir Hussain greet each other during the '72nd Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards' in Mumbai on late April 24, 2014.

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, his father Rishi Kapoor, mother Neetu Singh, sister Riddhima Kapoor, and Lata Mangeshkar pose for a photograph during the '72nd Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards' in Mumbai on late April 24, 2014.

Lata Mangeshkar (2R) poses with actor Amitabh Bachchan (R) producer Yash Chopra (C) Indian tennis player Leander Paes (2L) and singer Sonu Nigam (L) during celebrations for her 82nd birthday in Mumbai late September 28, 2011.

Lata Mangeshka and politician Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray attend the 'Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar Awards 2012' ceremony in Mumbai on April 24, 2012.

Lata Mangeshkar and activist Anna Hazare talk during the '72nd Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards' in Mumbai on late April 24, 2014.