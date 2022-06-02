KK’s funeral attended by family members, friends from industry

Kunnath Nakul (R) walks with the hearse van during the funeral procession of his late father, singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK. KK died at the age of 53 in Kolkata. (Image credit: AFP)

Fans gathered to catch a last glimpse of the singer. The mortal remains of KK were brought to Mumbai's Versova crematorium for last rites. (Image credit: ANI)

KK was cremated in the presence of family members and friends in Mumbai today. (Image credit: AFP)

Bollywood singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan attended the funeral of KK in Mumbai today. The two worked together several times, including their memorable collaboration for Dil Chahta Hai. (Image credit: AFP)