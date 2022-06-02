English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrends

    KK’s funeral attended by family members, friends from industry

    Bollywood singer KK was cremated in the presence of family and friends in Mumbai today. KK died on May 31 in Kolkata, shortly after performing onstage.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 02, 2022 / 04:43 PM IST
    Kunnath Nakul (R) walks with the hearse van during the funeral procession of his late father, singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK. KK died at the age of 53 in Kolkata.
    Kunnath Nakul (R) walks with the hearse van during the funeral procession of his late father, singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK. KK died at the age of 53 in Kolkata. (Image credit: AFP)
    The mortal remains of KK were brought to Mumbai's Versova crematorium for last rites. (Image credit: ANI)
    Fans gathered to catch a last glimpse of the singer. The mortal remains of KK were brought to Mumbai's Versova crematorium for last rites. (Image credit: ANI)
    KK was cremated in the presence of family members today.
    KK was cremated in the presence of family members and friends in Mumbai today. (Image credit: AFP)
    Bollywood singer Shankar Mahadevan attended the funeral of KK in Mumbai today. (Image credit: AFP)
    Bollywood singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan attended the funeral of KK in Mumbai today. The two worked together several times, including their memorable collaboration for Dil Chahta Hai. (Image credit: AFP)
    Bollywood singer Hariharan paid his last respects to KK. (Image credit: AFP)
    Bollywood singer Hariharan paid his last respects to KK. (Image credit: AFP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #KK #KK funeral
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 04:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.