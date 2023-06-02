Jordan Crown Prince marries Saudi architect related to MBS: Pics from royal wedding

1/7 Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah married Saudi architect Rajwa Al Saif on Thursday in a wedding attended by royals from around the world. (Photo credit: AFP).

2/7 The ceremony took place in the Zahran Palace in Amman. It was also the scene of other key kingdom weddings such as that of King Abdullah II to Queen Rania. (Photo credit: AFP).

3/7 Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton were in attendance at the wedding. (Photo credit: AFP).

4/7 Former Armenian president Armen Sarkissian and his wife Nouneh Sarkissian were part of the guest list. (Photo credit: AFP).

5/7 Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Crown Princess Mary arriving at the Zahran Palace in Amman. (Photo credit: AFP).

6/7 Netherlands' King Willem Alexander and Queen Maxima were invited for the wedding. (Photo credit: AFP).