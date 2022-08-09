Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies of cancer. His designs in pics

Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, whose global career spanned more than half a century, has died aged 84.
In this file photo taken on March 7, 1994, models display a "Pleats Please" dress as part of Issey Miyake Autumn-Winter 1995 ready-to-wear collection in Paris.
Issey Miyake was part of a wave of young Japanese designers who made their mark in Paris from the mid-1970s.
Issey Miyake pioneered high-tech, comfortable clothing, side-stepping the grandiosity of haute couture in favour of what he called simply "making things".
Issey Miyake often experimented with materials from plastic to metal wire and even artisanal Japanese paper.