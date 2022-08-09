Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies of cancer. His designs in pics

In this file photo taken on March 7, 1994, models display a "Pleats Please" dress as part of Issey Miyake Autumn-Winter 1995 ready-to-wear collection in Paris.

Issey Miyake was part of a wave of young Japanese designers who made their mark in Paris from the mid-1970s.

Issey Miyake's global career spanned more than half a century.

Issey Miyake pioneered high-tech, comfortable clothing, side-stepping the grandiosity of haute couture in favour of what he called simply "making things".