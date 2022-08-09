English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrends

    Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies of cancer. His designs in pics

    Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, whose global career spanned more than half a century, has died aged 84.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 09, 2022 / 05:18 PM IST
    In this file photo taken on March 7, 1994, models display a "Pleats Please" dress as part of Issey Miyake Autumn-Winter 1995 ready-to-wear collection in Paris.
    In this file photo taken on March 7, 1994, models display a "Pleats Please" dress as part of Issey Miyake Autumn-Winter 1995 ready-to-wear collection in Paris.
    Issey Miyake was part of a wave of young Japanese designers who made their mark in Paris from the mid-1970s.
    Issey Miyake was part of a wave of young Japanese designers who made their mark in Paris from the mid-1970s.
    Models present creations by Issey Miyake during the Women's Fall-Winter 2020-2021 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris, on March 1, 2020.
    Issey Miyake's global career spanned more than half a century.
    Issey Miyake pioneered high-tech, comfortable clothing, side-stepping the grandiosity of haute couture in favour of what he called simply "making things".
    Issey Miyake pioneered high-tech, comfortable clothing, side-stepping the grandiosity of haute couture in favour of what he called simply "making things".
    Issey Miyake often experimented with materials from plastic to metal wire and even artisanal Japanese paper.
    Issey Miyake often experimented with materials from plastic to metal wire and even artisanal Japanese paper.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Issey Miyake #Japan #Japanese fashion designer #Slideshow
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 05:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.