Ivana Trump: The mother, the model, the businesswoman

Moneycontrol News

Ivana Trump, wife of former US president Donald Trump, has died at the age of 73. She "passed away at her home in New York City," announced ex-husband and real estate billionaire Donald Trump.Ivana Trump, a model who grew up under communist rule in the former Czechoslovakia, married Donald Trump, then a budding real estate developer, in 1977, according to AFP. The two were a fixture on New York City's glittering social circuit through the '80s, until their marriage disintegrated with accusations of infidelity on Donald Trump's part in the 1990s. In this photo, taken in 1989, the Trumps were seen arriving at a social engagement in New York.Ivana Trump played a key role in her ex-husband's business empire though their marriage. She took on a number of key roles in Donald Trump's property business grew. After their divorce in the early '90s, Ivana reinvented herself as a fashion icon, launching a clothing line and cosmetics company. This photograph shows her in 2009.Donald and Ivana trump had three children together: Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka and Eric. "Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," Eric said in his tribute to his mother on Instagram. (Image credit: erictrump/Instagram)"Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance," wrote Ivanka Trump (Image credit: ivankatrump/Instagram)