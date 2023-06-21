International Music Day 2023: Indian artists who shined bright at Grammy's

1/11 Falguni Shah | 'A Colourful World' by Indian singer Falguni Shah, better known by her stage name Falu, who resides in New York, received a Grammy Award in 2022 for best children's album at the biggest music awards show in Hollywood. (Image: Reuters)

2/11 AR Rahman | At the famous US music ceremony in Los Angeles in 2010, Indian composer AR Rahman took home two Grammy Awards. Rahman won prizes for best film song and best soundtrack, both of which were contributions to the Academy Award-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire. (Image: Reuters)

3/11 Pandit Ravi Shankar | A day after being recognised with a Lifetime Achievement award by The Recording Academy, sitar legend Ravi Shankar was posthumously given the best world music album trophy at the 55th Grammys in 2017. (Image: Grammy Museum's website)

4/11 Zakir Hussain | During the 51st Grammy Awards ceremony in 2009, Zakir Hussain's Global Drum Project won the Grammy for Best Contemporary World Music Album. The pioneer of post-Independence Indian classical music has received four Grammy nominations to date.

5/11 Zubin Mehta | Throughout his musical career, Zubin Mehta received numerous nominations and five Grammy Awards. 'Best Classical Performance - Instrumental Soloist(s) (With Orchestra)' was the category in which Zubin earned his first Grammy in 1981 for his contributions to the Isaac Stern 60th Anniversary Celebration. For the same production, he also won the "Best Engineered Recording, Classical" honour in the same year. (Image: Reuters)

6/11 Neela Vaswani | Neela Vaswani, an Indian-American New York-based author, won a Grammy Award in 2015 in the ‘Best Children’s Album’ category for her work based on the autobiographical book I Am Malala: How One Girl Stood Up For Education And Changed The World (Malala Yousafzai). In the album, she narrated the audio version of the inspiring book. (Image : AFP)

7/11 Tanvi Shah | The first Indian woman to win a Grammy is Tanvi Shah. Being one of just three Indian women to win a Grammy made this performer famous. She was also among the best-dressed Grammy winners. She was nominated for Best Song Written for Motion Picture or Other Visual Media for her rendition of Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire.

8/11 Ricky Kej | In 2022, Bengaluru-based musician and singer Ricky Kej won his second Grammy, which gave India great pride. He is one of the few Grammy-winning Indian singers. The self-taught musician's album Divine Tides won the award for "Best New Age Album." Stewart Copeland, the band's founder, collaborated on the composition.

9/11 Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt | Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Pandit Ravi Shankar's most important student, is a master of the slide guitar or Mohan Veena and a performer of Hindustani classical music. He comes from a distinguished line of musicians that includes his master, Hindu spiritual Swami Haridas Bhatt, and the court musician Tansen of the Mughal emperor Akbar.

For his collaboration with American artist Ry Cooder on the album A Meeting by the River, Bhatt won a Grammy in the 'Best World Music Album' category in 1993. (Image: vishwamohanbhatt.com)

10/11 TH Vinayakram | In 1991, Thetakudi Harihara Vinayakram, also referred to as Vikku, won his first-ever Grammy. He not only represented India on a global platform, but also popularised the ghatam, a lesser-known indigenous instrument. (Source : Wikipedia)