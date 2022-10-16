Indonesian theatre group performs play with an Indian connect

Members of the group "Theatre Koma" perform on stage the Javanese popular legend "Roro Jonggrang" at the Graha Bhakti Budaya theatre Taman Ismail Marzuki (TIM) Jakarta.The legend explains the mythical origin of Ratu Boko palace, Sewu temple and the Durga statue in Prambanan temple compound.This is the group 225th performance on stage, local media reported.This is also Theatre Koma's first major performance after the pandemic.\The play was scripted and directed by one of the founders of Theatre Koma , Nano Riantiarno (centre).