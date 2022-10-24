India’s grand Diwali celebrations in 10 photos

Moneycontrol News

Devotees light earthen lamps on the banks of river Sarayu on the eve of Diwali in Ayodhya on October 23. (Image credit: AFP)Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya. (Image credit: AFP)A view of the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the eve of Bandi Chorr Diwas, the Sikh observance coinciding with Diwali. (Image credit: AFP)In Chandigarh, resident make a Lord Ram formation to mark Diwali 2022. (Image credit: AFP)Crackers being burst in Ajmer in Rajasthan on Diwali eve. (Image credit: AFP)A view of a market in Mumbai crowded with shoppers ahead of Diwali. (Image credit: Reuters)Diwali shopping in Amritsar. (Image credit: AFP)Diwali celebrations in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. (Image credit: @ANI Twitter)Vibrant markets in Kolkata ahead of Diwali. (Image credit: @ANI Twitter)CRPF officers celebrate Diwali in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. (Image credit:@ANI Twitter)