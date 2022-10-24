 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s grand Diwali celebrations in 10 photos

Moneycontrol News
Oct 24, 2022

Diwali 2022: How the country is celebrating the much-awaited festival of lights.

Fireworks light up the sky in Ayodhya ahead of Diwali 2022. (Image credit: AFP)

Devotees light earthen lamps on the banks of river Sarayu on the eve of Diwali in Ayodhya on October 23. (Image credit: AFP) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya. (Image credit: AFP) A view of the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the eve of Bandi Chorr Diwas, the Sikh observance coinciding with Diwali. (Image credit: AFP) In Chandigarh, resident make a Lord Ram formation to mark Diwali 2022. (Image credit: AFP)
Crackers being burst in Ajmer in Rajasthan on Diwali eve. (Image credit: AFP) A view of a market in Mumbai crowded with shoppers ahead of Diwali. (Image credit: Reuters) Diwali shopping in Amritsar. (Image credit: AFP) Diwali celebrations in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. (Image credit: @ANI Twitter)
Vibrant markets in Kolkata ahead of Diwali. (Image credit: @ANI Twitter) CRPF officers celebrate Diwali in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. (Image credit:@ANI Twitter)
first published: Oct 24, 2022
