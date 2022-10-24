English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrends

    India’s grand Diwali celebrations in 10 photos

    Diwali 2022: How the country is celebrating the much-awaited festival of lights.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 24, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST
    Devotees light earthen lamps on the banks of river Sarayu on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Ayodhya on October 23, 2022.
    Devotees light earthen lamps on the banks of river Sarayu on the eve of Diwali in Ayodhya on October 23. (Image credit: AFP)
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) inaugurates 'Deepotsav' event as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh state Yogi Adityanath watches on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Ayodhya on October 23, 2022.
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya. (Image credit: AFP)
    A view of the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the eve of Bandi Chorr Diwas, the Sikh observance coinciding with Diwali.
    A view of the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the eve of Bandi Chorr Diwas, the Sikh observance coinciding with Diwali. (Image credit: AFP)
    In Chandigarh, resident make a Lord Ram formation to mark Diwali 2022. (Image credit: AFP)
    In Chandigarh, resident make a Lord Ram formation to mark Diwali 2022. (Image credit: AFP)
    In Chandigarh, resident make a Lord Ram formation to mark Diwali 2022. (Image credit: AFP)
    Crackers being burst in Ajmer in Rajasthan on Diwali eve. (Image credit: AFP)
    A view of a market in Mumbai crowded with shoppers ahead of Diwali. (Image credit: Reuters)
    A view of a market in Mumbai crowded with shoppers ahead of Diwali. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Markets in Amritsar
    Diwali shopping in Amritsar. (Image credit: AFP)
    Tiruchirappalli
    Diwali celebrations in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. (Image credit: @ANI Twitter)
    Lit-up markets in Kolkata
    Vibrant markets in Kolkata ahead of Diwali. (Image credit: @ANI Twitter)
    CRPF officers celebrate Diwali in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. (Image credit
    CRPF officers celebrate Diwali in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. (Image credit:@ANI Twitter)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Diwali #Diwali 2022 #Slideshows
    first published: Oct 24, 2022 08:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.