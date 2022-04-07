English
    India’s first underwater metro tunnel in Kolkata will be functional by 2023

    The construction of India’s first underwater tunnel in Kolkata under the Hooghly river for establishing metro connectivity between Howrah and Kolkata is underway and will be made fully functional by 2023.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 07, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST
    The construction of India’s first underwater tunnel in Kolkata under the Hooghly river for establishing metro connectivity between Howrah and Kolkata is underway and will be made fully functional by 2023. (Image: ANI)
    Of the 16.6km long east-west stretch, 520 metres will be under the river bed. The tunnel corridor is built 33 metres below the riverbed and will connect Kolkata to Howrah. (Image: KMRC)
    The Kolkata East-West Metro line is being constructed by Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRCL) and is underwater tunnel that will go beneath the Hooghly river. (Image: ANI)
    Speaking on the facilities and safety measures being provided in the project, Mithun Ghosh, the Site Supervisor while speaking to ANI said that there will be walkaways in the tunnels for evacuation of passengers in case of emergency. (Image: KMRC)
    He further said that almost 80 percent of the work of the East-west Howrah Metro station is completed and expected that the full-fledged service may start from 2023. (Image: KMRC)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #KMRC #Kolkata east-west metro line #Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation #Kolkata Underwater Metro #Slideshow #Technology
    first published: Apr 7, 2022 01:19 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights reserved.