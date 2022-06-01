English
    India-Bangladesh Mitali Express flagged off; will strengthen trade, travel

    The Dhaka-Jalpaiguri Mitali Express is the third Bangladesh-India passenger train service

    Moneycontrol News
    June 01, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST
    The third Bangladesh-India passenger train service, Dhaka-Jalpaiguri Mitali Express, commenced on June 1. Indian Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Nurul Islam Sujon flagged off "Mitali Express" between New Jalpaiguri (India) and Dhaka (Bangladesh) via video conferencing on June 1. (Video grab)
    The train will use the Chilahati-Haldibari rail link and will run from New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, India, to Dhaka Cantonment railway station in Bangaldesh, covering a distance of 513km. Mitali Express will run two days a week—on Sunday and Wednesday from New Jalpaiguri Junction and from Dhaka Cantonment the train will run every Monday and Thursday. (Image: News18)
    Vaishnaw said that the Mitali Express is yet another milestone that will help both nations strengthen their bond. “The relationship between India and Bangladesh is based upon our shared heritage, our shared present & our shared future. The development that we have in both the countries is today accelerated in a very big way by the warm friendship b/w the 2 nations at all levels. Mitali Express will be yet another milestone in increasing this friendship, in strengthening this bond, in improving this relationship,” he said. (Image: News18)
    The non-stop passenger train with ten compartments, Mitali Express, was inaugurated by the prime ministers of both countries on March 26, 2021. The commencement of Mitali Express will further flourish the relationship for trade and travel between the two neighbours, improving accessibility and connectivity, the two sides said. (Image: News18) (With inputs from ANI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bangladesh #Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina #Dhaka #Dhaka-Jalpaiguri Mitali Express #India #India Bangladesh #Jalpaiguri #Mitali Express #Prime Minister Narendra Mod #Railway Ministry #Slideshow
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:11 am
