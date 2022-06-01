India-Bangladesh Mitali Express flagged off; will strengthen trade, travel

The third Bangladesh-India passenger train service, Dhaka-Jalpaiguri Mitali Express, commenced on June 1. Indian Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Nurul Islam Sujon flagged off "Mitali Express" between New Jalpaiguri (India) and Dhaka (Bangladesh) via video conferencing on June 1. (Video grab)

The train will use the Chilahati-Haldibari rail link and will run from New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, India, to Dhaka Cantonment railway station in Bangaldesh, covering a distance of 513km. Mitali Express will run two days a week—on Sunday and Wednesday from New Jalpaiguri Junction and from Dhaka Cantonment the train will run every Monday and Thursday. (Image: News18)

Vaishnaw said that the Mitali Express is yet another milestone that will help both nations strengthen their bond. “The relationship between India and Bangladesh is based upon our shared heritage, our shared present & our shared future. The development that we have in both the countries is today accelerated in a very big way by the warm friendship b/w the 2 nations at all levels. Mitali Express will be yet another milestone in increasing this friendship, in strengthening this bond, in improving this relationship,” he said. (Image: News18)