Independence Day 2022: Prepping to celebrate 75 years of Independent India

Associated Press
Aug 10, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

Independence Day 2022: Preparations are underway across the country to celebrate under 75 years of freedom from the British colonial rule

The country will mark the 75th anniversary of its Independence from British colonial rule on August 15.

Students walk carrying a 1551 feet (473 meters) long Indian flag as they mark 75 years of India's Independence, in Ahmedabad. The country will mark the 75th anniversary of its Independence from British colonial rule on August 15. Postal department employees walk carrying the tricolour to mark 75th anniversary of India's Independence in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, US' city of Boston has planned a one-of-its-kind celebrations for the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. It will feature an airplane carrying a 220-feet US-India flag over the city.
first published: Aug 10, 2022 11:24 am
