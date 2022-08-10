Independence Day 2022: Prepping to celebrate 75 years of Independent India

Associated Press

Students walk carrying a 1551 feet (473 meters) long Indian flag as they mark 75 years of India's Independence, in Ahmedabad.The country will mark the 75th anniversary of its Independence from British colonial rule on August 15.Postal department employees walk carrying the tricolour to mark 75th anniversary of India's Independence in Hyderabad.Meanwhile, US' city of Boston has planned a one-of-its-kind celebrations for the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. It will feature an airplane carrying a 220-feet US-India flag over the city.