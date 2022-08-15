 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrends

Independence Day 2022: Iconic monuments lit in tricolours

Moneycontrol News
Aug 15, 2022 / 07:42 PM IST

Independence Day 2022: India celebrated 75 years of its Independence on Monday.

The iconic Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus in Mumbai is lit in the colors of the tricolor national flag.

Victoria Memorial, Kolkata's heritage icon, is illuminated with colors of the Indian flag on Independence Day. The Indian Museum in Kolkata is illuminated with colors of the Indian flag on Independence Day. The iconic Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus in Mumbai is lit in the colors of the tricolor national flag. The Gateway of India is lit in the colors of the tricolor national flag for Independence Day celebrations, in Mumbai.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #CST #Gateway of India #Independence Day #Independence Day 2022 #Indian Museum #Victoria Memorial
first published: Aug 15, 2022 07:42 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.