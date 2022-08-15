English
    Independence Day 2022: Iconic monuments lit in tricolours

    Independence Day 2022: India celebrated 75 years of its Independence on Monday.

    August 15, 2022 / 07:42 PM IST
    Victoria Memorial, Kolkata's heritage icon is illuminated with colors of the Indian flag on Independence Day.
    The Indian Museum in Kolkata is illuminated with colors of the Indian flag on Independence Day.
    The iconic Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus in Mumbai is lit in the colors of the tricolor national flag.
    The Gateway of India is lit in the colors of the tricolor national flag for Independence Day celebrations, in Mumbai.
    first published: Aug 15, 2022 07:42 pm
