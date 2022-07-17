In pics: Wildfires burn through France, Portugal and Morocco

Fire season has hit parts of Europe earlier than usual this year after an unusually dry, hot spring that left the soil parched and which authorities attribute to climate change.
A firefighter fighting a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Saturday July 16.
This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Saturday July 16.
A Canadair plane fighting wildfire near La Teste-de-Buch, southwestern France, Saturday, July 16.
A firefighter reacts as he attempts to put out a wildfire caused by extreme temperatures in Larache, northern Morocco, Friday, July 15.
A firefighter tackles a forest fire around the village of Eiriz in Baiao, north of Portugal, on July 15.