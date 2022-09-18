In pics: Watch 60-year-old man climb a 48-storey building in Paris

Moneycontrol News

On Saturday, Alain Robert climbed a 48-storey building in Paris and fulfilled a goal he had set for himself when he turned 60 last month.“I want to send people the message that being 60 is nothing. You can still do sport, be active, do fabulous things,” Robert said after completing his climb.Dressed in red, Alain Robert scaled up the 187-metre Tour Total building and raised his arms once he reached the top.But often, Robert climbs buildings without the required permissions and has been arrested several times in different countries including the UK and Germany.He climbs without a harness, with his bare hands, a pair of climbing shoes, and a bag of chalk powder to absorb the sweat.