1/6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a state visit to the United States of America. The White House will hold a state dinner for PM Modi and 400 invited guests during his visit. (Image: Reuters)

2/6 In order to make a special vegetarian menu for PM Modi, who is a devoted vegetarian, First Lady Jill Biden has enlisted renowned Chef Nina Curtis, who specialises in vegan food, to assist with the White House staff. (Image: Reuters)

3/6 The first course includes a grilled corn kernel salad and tangy avocado sauce, the White House said. The main course will include portobello mushrooms and creamy saffron-infused risotto, with rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake featured for dessert. (Image: Reuters)

4/6 The First Lady has methodically prepared the dinner, which will be served on the White House's south lawn. (Image: Reuters)

5/6 At the state supper, 400 guests will eat in a tent that has been built up on the South Lawn of the White House. Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, and Raj Subramaniam, the CEO of FedEx, are anticipated to attend. Jill Biden informed reporters at a press conference prior to the dinner on June 21 that "we are bringing together the world's oldest and largest democracies with this official state visit." American violinist Joshua Bell and Penn Masala, a South Asian a cappella group from the University of Pennsylvania, will perform during the evening. (Image: Reuters)