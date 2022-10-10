In pics: Ukrainians tend to wounded as Russia intensifies attack

People receive medical treatment at the scene of Russian shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday.An injured man is assisted by a medic at the scene of Russian shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday.People receive medical treatment at the scene of Russian shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday.Explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.Following the strikes on Kyiv, several residents were seen on the streets with blood on their clothes and hands.At least eight people were killed and 24 were injured in just one of the Kyiv strikes, according to preliminary information, said Rostyslav Smirnov, an adviser to the Ukrainian ministry of internal affairs.