 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrends

In Pics | Ukraine teenagers click graduation day photos outside bombed schools

Moneycontrol News
Jun 14, 2022 / 07:26 PM IST

The war in Ukraine began on February 24. Schools and colleges were shut. Students fled their homes to different countries. Amid the destruction, some students posed for their graduation photos in the backdrop of war.

A teenager from Ukraine poses for a photo in front of her destroyed school. (Image: @avalaina/Twitter)

Ukrainian students pose on a tank. They were due to graduate this year. (Image: @lesiavasylenko/Twitter) Ukrainian students posed in front of their bombed schools on graduation day. (Image: @dkaleniuk/Twitter) The war in Ukraine has costed children their education. (Image: @lesiavasylenko/Twitter) A teen photographed in front of damaged school wall with a graduation day sash. (Image: @JuliaPoArtist/Twitter)
A teen poses wearing a graduation day sash outside an abandoned school building (Image: @lesiavasylenko/Twitter)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Slideshow #Ukraine #Ukraine graduation #Ukraine schools #Ukraine students
first published: Jun 14, 2022 07:08 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.