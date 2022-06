Ukrainian students pose on a tank. They were due to graduate this year. (Image: @lesiavasylenko/Twitter)

Ukrainian students posed in front of their bombed schools on graduation day. (Image: @dkaleniuk/Twitter)

The war in Ukraine has costed children their education. (Image: @lesiavasylenko/Twitter)

A teen photographed in front of damaged school wall with a graduation day sash. (Image: @JuliaPoArtist/Twitter)