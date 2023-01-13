In Pics: Top ten best companies to work for in 2023

Glassdoor has released its annual list of 100 best places to work in 2023. Many companies made to the list based on flexible work environments, improved benefits packages and work-life balance parameters. NVIDIA, Bain & Company and Google are among Glassdoor's top 10 best places to work in 2023.
Glassdoor released its list of 100 Best Places to Work in 2023 (Image: Unsplash)
Glassdoor has released its annual 100 Best Places to Work list, ranking companies with at least 1,000 employees, and which have garnered 75 reviews on the site. Despite a patchy 2022, six of the top 10 highest-ranked employers are technology companies. (Image: News18 Creative)
Glassdoor analyzed anonymous reviews posted by employees on the platform. The winners were ranked on their overall Glassdoor rating achieved using a 5-point scale: 1.0 being very dissatisfied and 5.0 being very satisfied. (Image: News18 Creative)
Rank 10 | In-N-Out Burger | Headquarters: Irvine, California | Industry: Restaurants, Bars and Food Service | Rating: 4.6 (Image: News18 Creative)
Rank 9 | ServiceNow | Headquarters: Santa Clara, California | Industry: Technology | Rating: 4.6 (Image: News18 Creative)