In Pics: Top ten best companies to work for in 2023

Moneycontrol News

Glassdoor has released its annual 100 Best Places to Work list, ranking companies with at least 1,000 employees, and which have garnered 75 reviews on the site. Despite a patchy 2022, six of the top 10 highest-ranked employers are technology companies. (Image: News18 Creative)Glassdoor analyzed anonymous reviews posted by employees on the platform. The winners were ranked on their overall Glassdoor rating achieved using a 5-point scale: 1.0 being very dissatisfied and 5.0 being very satisfied. (Image: News18 Creative)In-N-Out Burger | Headquarters: Irvine, California | Industry: Restaurants, Bars and Food Service | Rating: 4.6 (Image: News18 Creative)ServiceNow | Headquarters: Santa Clara, California | Industry: Technology | Rating: 4.6 (Image: News18 Creative)Google | Headquarters: Mountain View, California | Industry: Technology | Rating: 4.6 (Image: News18 Creative)Boston Consulting Group | Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts | Industry: Consulting | Rating: 4.6MathWorks | Headquarters: Natick, Maryland | Industry: Technology | Rating: 4.6 (Image: News18 Creative)Nvidia | Headquarters: Santa Clara, California | Industry: Technology | Rating: 4.6 (Image: News18 Creative)McKinsey & Company | Headquarters: New York, New York | Industry: Consulting | Rating: 4.6 (Image: News18 Creative)Bain & Company | Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts | Industry: Consulting | Rating: 4.6 (Image: News18 Creative)Box Inc. | Headquarters: Redwood City, California | Industry: Technology | Rating: 4.6 (Image: News18 Creative)Gainsight | Headquarters: San Francisco, California | Industry: Technology | Rating: 4.7 (Image: News18 Creative)