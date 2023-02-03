In Pics: Tips and tricks to deal with jet lag

1/6

Moneycontrol News

Jet lag is a temporary condition that occurs when you travel across several time zones in a brief time span. When travelling across time zones, there is a mismatch between what time the body thinks it is at the time that it actually is. The best thing to do for jet lag is to rapidly synchronise your clock through proper light exposure. (Image: News18 Creative)When travelling across two or more time zones, small adjustments to sleep schedule in advance makes a big difference. (Image: News18 Creative)When flying, it is important to avoid and expose yourself to light at the right times. (Image: News18 Creative)After landing, one should get into light as quickly as possible to synchronise the body clock. (Image: News18 Creative)There are many tools and strategies that can address jet lag, one of them is Timeshifter. The application’s algorithm helps you schedule your sleep, caffeine consumption and light exposure before, during and after your trip, with recommendations tailored to your personal preferences. (Image: News18 Creative)Taking cold shower can also help in jet lag. When you have to force yourself to sleep, a cold shower helps. A spray of lavender mist on the pillow can calm the nerves too. (Image: News18 Creative)