In pics: Thousands strip naked on Sydney beach











The large-scale art event "Strip Off for Skin Cancer" was in collaboration with a charity that encourages Australians to have regular skin checks.

Participants pose nude during sunrise on Sydney's Bondi Beach for US art photographer Spencer Tunick, to raise awareness for skin cancer, on November 26.

Participants pose nude during sunrise on Sydney's Bondi Beach for US art photographer Spencer Tunick, to raise awareness for skin cancer, on November 26. The famous surf strand became a nudist beach for the day as around 2,500 volunteers peeled off at dawn to pose for artist Spencer Tunick. The American photographer's strategically-taken shots tried to hide his subject's modesty as he gave instructions over a megaphone from an elevated work platform.