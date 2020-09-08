In Pics | These Indians made it to The Top 25 Women Leaders in IT Services of 2020

Inderpreet Sawhney, Group General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Infosys found the sixth spot in The Top 25 women Leaders in IT services of 2020 rankings. Sawhney boasts 30 years of experience internationally, both in the technology sector and the legal world, from her early years as a legal manager in Calcutta, India, to a decade-plus-long tenure as a partner at a mid-sized firm in Silicon Valley. Prior to landing at Infosys, Sawhney spent five years as a senior vice president and general counsel at Wipro in India. During her time with the IT and consulting firm, Wipro was recognized as a world leader in corporate ethics by the US-based Ethisphere Institute. With Infosys, Sawhney leads her team from its offices in Dallas, Texas, and looks forward as the company continues to grow internationally.