In Pics | These Indians made it to The Top 25 Women Leaders in IT Services of 2020

Here are the Indian women who were ranked among top 25 women leaders in IT services this year. Moneycontrol News The IT Services Report has announced the Top 25 Women Leaders in IT Services of 2020. The annual report has ranked Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture, at the top spot of The Top 25 Women Leaders in IT Services of 2020 rankings. The list also includes some notable Indian names. Riju Vashisht, leader of the Global Transformation Services business at Genpact, was ranked 14th in in the list. She previously served as Genpact’s Digital Solutioning, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Transitions leader. Her career with Genpact began in 2001 where she held a variety of leadership roles for India, the Philippines, and South Africa, including learning and development. Between 2010 and 2014, Vashisht left Genpact for a tenure as human resources leader for Walmart in India. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Technologies and Executive Director & CEO, HCL Corporation, was ranked 8th in the list. As the second-generation leader of the HCL Corporation, Roshni Nadar Malhotra is the first female IT CEO in India’s history. Inderpreet Sawhney, Group General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Infosys found the sixth spot in The Top 25 women Leaders in IT services of 2020 rankings. Sawhney boasts 30 years of experience internationally, both in the technology sector and the legal world, from her early years as a legal manager in Calcutta, India, to a decade-plus-long tenure as a partner at a mid-sized firm in Silicon Valley. Prior to landing at Infosys, Sawhney spent five years as a senior vice president and general counsel at Wipro in India. During her time with the IT and consulting firm, Wipro was recognized as a world leader in corporate ethics by the US-based Ethisphere Institute. With Infosys, Sawhney leads her team from its offices in Dallas, Texas, and looks forward as the company continues to grow internationally. Aarthi Subramanian, Group Chief Digital Officer at Tata Sons, was awarded the third rank in the list of The Top 25 Women Leaders in IT Services of 2020. In her latest role within the multinational corporation, Subramanian leads the firm’s digital initiatives and delivery governance, propelling its new technologies and innovations. Prior to her promotion, she served as an executive director for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the group’s wide-ranging technology subsidiary. First Published on Sep 8, 2020 02:53 pm