    In Pics: The 7 coolest neighbourhoods in the world

    Time Out's list of the world's coolest neighbourhoods takes readers on a journey from the riverbanks of Cambodia to the buzzing nightclubs of New York. Take a look at seven of the world's coolest neighbourhoods.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 12, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
    Shimokitazawa Japan
    Shimokitazawa, Japan: At the 7th spot on Time Out’s list of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods is Shimokitazawa in Tokyo, Japan. With narrow, mural-painted bylanes full of trendy cafes, brewpubs and vintage clothing stores, Shimokitazawa is home to a thriving creative community. (Image credit: japan.travel)
    Barrio Logan
    Barrio Logan, USA: At the sixth spot on the list of world’s coolest neighbourhoods is Barrio Logan - San Diego’s oldest Mexican-American neighbourhood. With massive Chicano murals and public art “around every corner”, a seven-acre park that is sprinkled with picnic tables and sculptures, art galleries and restaurants galore, its reputation as a cool neighbourhood is well-earned. (Image credit: sandiego.org)
    Mile End
    Mile End, Canada: Mile End in Montreal, Canada is a hip, laid-back neighbourhood filled with cafes, indie shops, brunch spots, bars and boutiques selling vintage clothes, books and more. According to Time Out, which placed it 5th on the list of world’s coolest neighbourhoods, Mile End is also home to some of the city’s world-famous institutions. (Image credit: TimeOutNewYork/Twitter)
    Ridgewood
    Ridgewood, USA: Ridgewood in the borough of Queens, New York City is a heady mix of new and old with 10 historic districts and landmark shops that rub shoulders with hip new bakeries and cafes. (Image credit: TimeOutNewYork/Twitter)
    Wat Bo
    Wat Bo Village, Cambodia: At the third spot on the list of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods is Wat Bo Village in Siem Reap, Cambodia, which also makes it Asia’s coolest neighbourhood. This riverside area has natural beauty as well as man-made comforts in the form of internationally-renowned hotels, chic coffee joints, swish new bars and boutiques. It gets its name from the Wat Bo pagoda. (Image credit: TimeOutNewYork/Twitter)
    Lisbon pink street
    Cais do Sodré, Portugal: In the capital of Portugal is Cais do Sodré, one of Lisbon’s most-Instagrammable neighbourhoods. Cais do Sodré is known for its vibrant nightlife, which is centred around Pink Street. By day, this riverside district comes abuzz with gourmet food spots, stalls and waterfront hangout spots. (Image credit: lisboalive/Instagram)
    Colonia americana
    Colonia Americana, Mexico: The world’s coolest neighbourhood for 2022 is Colonia Americana in Guadalajara – a place of nightclubs, live music, upscale eateries and stunning architecture. “It's home to a boundary-pushing creative community, a growing number of amazing places to eat, and some of the best nightlife in the western hemisphere,” said Time Out Travel Editor James Manning.
    first published: Oct 12, 2022 09:41 am
