In Pics | Taliban captures Kabul as US diplomats evacuate by chopper

Taliban insurgents entered the Afghanistan capital Kabul on Sunday, an interior ministry official said, as the United States evacuated diplomats from its embassy by helicopter. This image shows a general view of the US embassy in Kabul. Photo via Reuters.

Helicopters buzzed overhead as part of an evacuation of personnel from the U.S. Embassy. Several other Western missions were also preparing to get staff out. In this image a US Chinook helicopter flies over the city of Kabul. Photo via AP.

Taliban militants waving a Taliban flag on the back of a pickup truck drive past a crowded street at Pashtunistan Square area in Jalalabad, Afghanistan in this still image taken from social media video uploaded on August 15, 2021. Photo via AP.

Civilians fearing that the Taliban could reimpose the kind of brutal rule that all but eliminated women’s rights rushed to leave the country, lining up at cash machines to withdraw their life savings. Passengers walk to the departures terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Photo via AP.

Acting Defense Minister Bismillah Khan sought to reassure the public that Kabul would remain “secure.” The insurgents also tried to calm residents of the capital, insisting their fighters wouldn’t enter people’s homes or interfere with businesses. This image captures Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and acting defence minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi visiting military corps in Kabul. Photo via Reuters.