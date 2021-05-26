In Pics: Spectacular views of the rare Super Blood Moon Eclipse

MARKET NEWS

People across the world stayed up on May 26 to watch a cosmic event called a super blood moon, a combination of a total lunar eclipse and a brighter-than-usual supermoon. During the buildup, a glittering moon rose above the horizon. As the Earth's shadow began taking bites from the moon, it created a dramatic effect. Half the moon vanished, leaving it looking like a black-and-white cookie. When the full eclipse took hold, however, the moon darkened, turning a smudgy burnt orange color for many viewers. Here are some stunning pictures from this spectacular cosmic event.

May 26, 2021 / 09:10 PM IST
pjimage (34)
A supermoon, the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, coincides with a total lunar eclipse making the Moon appear red over the skies of Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. (Image: Reuters)
pjimage (35)
A Super Flower Moon rises through low clouds above the city of San Diego, California, U.S. (Image: Reuters)
pjimage (36)
A "Super Blood Moon" is seen during the lunar eclipse over Sydney, Australia. (Image: Reuters)
pjimage (37)
The super moon shines behind the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Image: Reuters)
pjimage (38)
A Super Flower Moon rises through low clouds above the city of San Diego, California, U.S. (Image: Reuters)
pjimage (39)
The moon is partially covered during a lunar eclipse over Mexico City, early Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Wednesday’s eclipse is the first in more than two years and coincides with a supermoon. (Image: AP)
pjimage (40)
The moon rises over the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincides with a supermoon this week for quite a cosmic show. (Image: AP)
pjimage (41)
A full moon rises over a tree as a total lunar eclipse was taking place on a cloudy day in Taipei, Taiwan. (Image: AP)
pjimage (42)
The moon is partially covered by buildings in Brasilia, Brazil, at the start of a total lunar eclipse early Wednesday. Wednesday’s eclipse is the first in more than two years and coincides with a supermoon. (Image: AP)
pjimage (43)
A total lunar eclipse is seen over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26. (Image: AP)
