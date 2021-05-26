In Pics: Spectacular views of the rare Super Blood Moon Eclipse
People across the world stayed up on May 26 to watch a cosmic event called a super blood moon, a combination of a total lunar eclipse and a brighter-than-usual supermoon. During the buildup, a glittering moon rose above the horizon. As the Earth's shadow began taking bites from the moon, it created a dramatic effect. Half the moon vanished, leaving it looking like a black-and-white cookie. When the full eclipse took hold, however, the moon darkened, turning a smudgy burnt orange color for many viewers. Here are some stunning pictures from this spectacular cosmic event.