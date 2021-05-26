In Pics: Spectacular views of the rare Super Blood Moon Eclipse

A supermoon, the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, coincides with a total lunar eclipse making the Moon appear red over the skies of Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. (Image: Reuters)

A Super Flower Moon rises through low clouds above the city of San Diego, California, U.S. (Image: Reuters)

A "Super Blood Moon" is seen during the lunar eclipse over Sydney, Australia. (Image: Reuters)

The super moon shines behind the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Image: Reuters)

The moon is partially covered during a lunar eclipse over Mexico City, early Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Wednesday’s eclipse is the first in more than two years and coincides with a supermoon. (Image: AP)

The moon rises over the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincides with a supermoon this week for quite a cosmic show. (Image: AP)

A full moon rises over a tree as a total lunar eclipse was taking place on a cloudy day in Taipei, Taiwan. (Image: AP)

The moon is partially covered by buildings in Brasilia, Brazil, at the start of a total lunar eclipse early Wednesday. Wednesday’s eclipse is the first in more than two years and coincides with a supermoon. (Image: AP)