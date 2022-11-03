In pics | Shocking visuals as haze blankets Delhi, air quality turns ‘severe’ again

Moneycontrol News

Haze and thick smog blanketed Delhi this morning as air quality deteriorated to “severe” again in several parts of the national capital and its suburbs. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)Photos of Delhi and adjoining areas present a shocking visual of roads and buildings barely visible under a thick layer of smog. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)The shocking visuals from the national capital come a day after Punjab witnessed 3,634 farm fires - the highest number of stubble burning incidents so far this season, according to data from Punjab Remote Sensing Centre. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)Several residents of the city complained of respiratory issues, headaches and watering eyes as pollution continued to wreak havoc on air quality. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)Along with unfavourable meteorological conditions, paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is a major reason behind the alarming spike in the air pollution levels in the national capital in October-November, reports news agency PTI. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)