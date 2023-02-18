English
    In pics: Shah Rukh Khan and other celebs at Smriti Irani’s daughter’s reception

    Shanelle Irani's Mumbai reception was a star-studded affair. Shah Rukh Khan, Ekta Kapoor and Mouni Roy were on the guest list.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 18, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST
    Shah Rukh Khan at Shanelle Irani reception
    Shah Rukh Khan led the celeb roll call at a reception hosted by union minister Smriti Irani and husband Zubin for their daughter Shanelle in Mumbai. (Image credit: @imouniroy/Instagram)
    Shanelle Irani reception
    Shanelle Irani married Arjun Bhalla, a Canada-based lawyer, in Rajasthan on February 9. Her reception in Mumbai was a star-studded affair. (Image credit: @imouniroy/Instagram)
    Mouni Roy
    The reception was attended by Mouni Roy, who co-starred with ‘Smriti Irani in Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.’ (Image credit: @imouniroy/Instagram)
    Ekta Kapoor with Smriti Irani
    Ekta Kapoor, the producer of ‘Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ was also photographed at the reception. She was accompanied by father Jeetendra. (Image credit: @ektarkapoor/Instagram)
    Parliamentarian and actor Ravi Kishan was also spotted at the reception along with Irani’s former co-star Ronit Roy. (Image credit: @ronitboseroy/Instagram)
    Tags: #Shah Rukh Khan #Smriti Irani
    first published: Feb 18, 2023 03:28 pm