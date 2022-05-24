In Pics: Quad Summit begins in Tokyo. PM Modi, other leaders at venue

Moneycontrol News

(L to R) Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Quad Summit in Tokyo (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at the Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo. he Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Australian PM Anthony Albanese arrive for Quad Leaders' Summit (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)PM Modi attends the third Quad Leaders' Summit. He is expected to hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida and Albanese on the sidelines of the summit.At the Quad level, with our mutual cooperation, a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific Region is getting encouraged - it is the shared goal of all of us: PM Narendra Modi said at the summit. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)US President Joe Biden brought up the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the Quad summit. "As long as Russia continues the war, US will work with its partners," he said. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)